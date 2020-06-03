Boston Globe Obituaries
ARTHUR F. VERROCHI Sr.

ARTHUR F. VERROCHI Sr. Obituary
VERROCHI, Arthur F. Sr. Korean War US Army Veteran Of Walpole, June 1, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (Hentschel) Verrochi. Loving father of Deborah A. Verrochi of Walpole, Arthur F. "Roc" Verrochi, Jr. and his companion, Joyce Caraman, of Wrentham, Diane Verrochi of Walpole, John A. Verrochi and his wife, Patricia, of Norfolk, and Jeffrey A. Verrochi and his companion, Anne Marie Duggan, of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Martin and her husband, Joseph, of Chepachet, RI and Ashley Oliver and her husband, Corey, of Fairhaven; and great-grandfather of Jackson Martin, Declan Martin, and soon to be welcomed, Aria Oliver. Brother of Paul J. Verrochi of East Walpole, the late Thomas Verrochi, Jr., the late Edward R. Verrochi, Sr., and the late M. Albert Verrochi. Brother-in-law of Barbara and William Backoff of Walpole and the late Patricia Cleary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by his furry companion, Gibbs. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Arthur's family has decided that his Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Walpole Food Pantry, P.O. Box 43, Walpole, MA 02081 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
