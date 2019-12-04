|
FOX, Arthur Of West Roxbury, entered into rest on November 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Esther Fox, and his brother Sumner Fox. Left to cherish his memory is sister-in-law Marion Levin; nephews and their wives Jonathan and Maureen Fox of New York City, Jeremy and Julie Fox of Potomac, MD, and James and Gail Fox of Westwood, MA; great-nieces and great-nephews Stephanie, Samantha, Geoffrey, Eric, Alexandra, Michael, Sunny, and Stella; and his cherished longtime partner, Helen Shair. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 11:30 AM, with interment following at Pultusker Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. Memorial Observance will be held immediately following services at the home of James and Gail Fox. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation at www.dystonia-foundation.org/donate Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019