Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR FOX Obituary
FOX, Arthur Of West Roxbury, entered into rest on November 28, 2019, at the age of 86. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Esther Fox, and his brother Sumner Fox. Left to cherish his memory is sister-in-law Marion Levin; nephews and their wives Jonathan and Maureen Fox of New York City, Jeremy and Julie Fox of Potomac, MD, and James and Gail Fox of Westwood, MA; great-nieces and great-nephews Stephanie, Samantha, Geoffrey, Eric, Alexandra, Michael, Sunny, and Stella; and his cherished longtime partner, Helen Shair. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA, on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 11:30 AM, with interment following at Pultusker Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. Memorial Observance will be held immediately following services at the home of James and Gail Fox. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation at www.dystonia-foundation.org/donate Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -