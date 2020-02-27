|
|
HUGHES, Arthur Francis Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville and Saugus, Feb. 26. Beloved husband of 65 years of Irene (Butler) Hughes. Loving father of Mary Villano & her husband Dennis of North Waterboro, ME, Irene McClain & her husband Ralph of Vienna, VA, Elizabeth Cole & her husband Geoffrey of Westford, Margaret Moran & her husband Timothy of Stoneham, Sarah Ahern & her husband Daniel of Chelmsford, James John Hughes of Saugus and the late Elaine Keenan-Hosein. Brother of George Hughes of Tewksbury and the late Lillian Tobin, Mary Donovan, Winifred Shea, Hazel Koerber and James, Edward, John, Robert & Alfred Hughes. Proud grandfather of his twelve grandchildren Renee, Rosemarie, & Rachael McClain, Daniel Leonard, Sarah Hosein, Max & Zoe Cole, Matthew & Nicole Moran, Jacob. Danielle, & Abigail Ahern. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Cassie. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLNGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, March 1, from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Memorials in Arthur's name may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 86 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143 www.littlesistersofthepoorboston.org Retired Principle of Cutler, Conwell & Kennedy Schools in Somerville. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020