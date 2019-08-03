Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Resources
ARTHUR G. AINSWORTH Obituary
AINSWORTH, Arthur G. "Archie" (Ret. BFD) Of West Roxbury and Gray Gables, Bourne, formerly of Brighton August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila C. (Bowes) Ainsworth. Loving father of Kerry Weschrob and her husband William of West Roxbury, Kimberly Klaskin and her husband Donald of Norfolk, and Sheila Temple and her husband Ty of West Roxbury. Proud and loving grandfather of Sophia, Liam, Olivia, Connor and Tommy. Loving brother of Peter Ainsworth of Franconia, NH. Also survived by 2 nephews and many dear friends. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, August 7, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment in The MA National Cemetery at a later date. Late USMC Veteran. Archie always enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his grandchildren. He loved the view of the Cape Cod Canal from his home in Gray Gables. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Archie's memory to the Gray Gables Scholarship Fund, PO Box 3099, Bourne, MA 02532. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
