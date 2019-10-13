|
STEIN, Arthur G. Of San Diego, CA, formerly of Framingham, Osterville and Manalopan, FL, passed away on October 11 at 91 years of age. Devoted son of the late Frederick & Minnie (Gillette) Stein. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Fleishman) Stein. Loving father of the late Dr. Wendy M. Stein. Dear brother of Florence Lampert, Harvey Stein & his wife Saundra, Stan Stein and Lester Fleishman. Cherished uncle of Andrea Lampert, Pamela Sokol, Bruce Lampert & his wife Merci, Jeff Stein & his wife Leslie, Debbie Barata & her husband Te, F. Jamie Stein & his wife Jenna, Jason Stein & his wife Jennifer, William Fleishman & his wife Joanne and Melissa Milner & her husband Josh. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, 8804 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 92123, www.JFSSD.org/donate Late Korean War Army Veteran. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019