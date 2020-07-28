Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Sudilkov Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GLAZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR GLAZER


1921 - 2020
ARTHUR GLAZER Obituary
GLAZER, Arthur Age 98, of West Lebanon, NH, formerly of Revere, Sharon and Swampscott, died peacefully at home Saturday, July, 25. Born Sept. 29, 1921, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Mayer and Tillie (Mitnick) Glazer and brother of the late Milton Glazer; beloved husband of Leona (Freedman) Glazer; father of Howard Glazer of Meriden, CT, Fred Glazer of Wilder, VT, and Jaclyn Glazer of Lynn; and father-in-law of Linda Yarritu Glazer of Wilder. Graveside service for family only Wednesday, July 29, at 2 p.m., at Sudilkov Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements under the care and direction of Torf Funeral Service, CHELSEA. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeal Service 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
