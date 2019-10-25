|
|
GROHE, Arthur Jr. In Mashpee, Oct. 17, 2019. Husband of Donna (Swift) Grohe. Father to Arthur T. Grohe, III of Hyannis & Leah & Michael Rogers of Marstons Mills. Loving grandfather to Max (Grohe) Lacostic of Haverhill, Jeremy Rogers & Emily Rogers of Marstons Mills. Arthur also leaves behind his niece Kimberly Keyworth of CA and nephews Robert Keyworth of Weymouth, MA and his fianc?e Balbina and their daughter Isabelle & Keith Lathrop of Boston, MA. His brother-in-law Bob Lathrop. Arthur's family wishes to thank those special caregivers at Bridges by Epoch in Mashpee, Falmouth Hospital, Beacon Hospice and Bourne Manor. A Funeral Service will be held at West Parish of Barnstable, Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory to West Parish of Barnstable, P.O. Box 219, West Barnstable, MA 02668. For online guestbook and directions, please visit
www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
508-428-5704 Marstons Mills
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019