Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GROHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR GROHE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR GROHE Jr. Obituary
GROHE, Arthur Jr. In Mashpee, Oct. 17, 2019. Husband of Donna (Swift) Grohe. Father to Arthur T. Grohe, III of Hyannis & Leah & Michael Rogers of Marstons Mills. Loving grandfather to Max (Grohe) Lacostic of Haverhill, Jeremy Rogers & Emily Rogers of Marstons Mills. Arthur also leaves behind his niece Kimberly Keyworth of CA and nephews Robert Keyworth of Weymouth, MA and his fianc?e Balbina and their daughter Isabelle & Keith Lathrop of Boston, MA. His brother-in-law Bob Lathrop. Arthur's family wishes to thank those special caregivers at Bridges by Epoch in Mashpee, Falmouth Hospital, Beacon Hospice and Bourne Manor. A Funeral Service will be held at West Parish of Barnstable, Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur's memory to West Parish of Barnstable, P.O. Box 219, West Barnstable, MA 02668. For online guestbook and directions, please visit

www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home

508-428-5704 Marstons Mills
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now