ALINTUCK, Arthur H. Age 90, of Belmont, formerly of Natick on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Husband of the late Charlotte (Volk) Alintuck. Father of Lisa Alintuck, Martin Alintuck, Eve Alintuck, and the late Ronna Alintuck. Grandfather of Anton Branch and Elizabeth Doyle, Charlotte Sirimaya Alintuck, Rebekah Srisangwan Alintuck, and brother of the late Evelyn (Alintuck) Berman. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, MA 02481, www.tbewellesley.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020