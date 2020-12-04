1/1
ARTHUR H. MCINTOSH
McINTOSH, Arthur H. Arthur's life revolved around his family, country, and his occupation. His wife Agnes was the center of his life and they were always in each others company. Their devotion to each other never wavered and became a powerful example for their family. Arthur was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during WWII in Europe, including landing in Normandy on the third day of the invasion. A plumber by trade, he was the oldest living member of the Plumbers & Gasfitters UA Local #12 in Boston. Arthur traveled extensively with his wife to several U.S. and European destinations. He took meticulous care of his home and was an avid gardener and expert chair caner. A local Boston sports fan, Arthur enjoyed his beloved Bruins and Red Sox. Above all else, he was proud of his family, many of which followed in his wife's footsteps into the medical field. He will be remembered as a gentleman, who could hold a conversation with friends, was adored by his neighbors, and had that special talent to fix just about anything.

Beloved husband of the late Agnes (Russo) McIntosh. Loving father of Corinne McCarthy and her husband Francis of Norwood, Marifrances McIntosh and her husband Christopher Coon of VT, Elizabeth Gladyszak and her husband Joseph of Billerica, and Arthur P. "Chip" McIntosh and his partner John Heaney of Quincy. He was predeceased by three loving sisters. Cherished "Grandpa" to Christopher, Mark, Lisa, Matthew, Nicholas, Erin, Andrew, Kate, Laurie and Colby. Stepgrandfather to Aaron and Mya. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, and his favorite dog Batman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy, Monday at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur may be made to Friends of the National World War II Memorial, 921 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Suite 316, Washington, DC 20003.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those who cannot gather with Arthur's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.



Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church
