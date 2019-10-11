|
NASH, Arthur Heaton Age 81, of Ayer, MA, formerly of Columbia, MD, Oct. 9, 2019. Husband of Janice Neschke Nash. Father of Jennifer Nash and husband Peter Church of Littleton, MA and Andrew Nash and wife Linda of Rockville, MD. Grandfather of Benjamin, Caleb and Eleanor Church. Brother of Charles M. Nash and Patricia Lewers. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Arthur on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5-7pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., LITTLETON, MA. His Funeral Service will be on Sat., Oct. 19 at 11:00 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 164 Newtown Road, Acton, MA. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wentworth Library, P.O. Box 146, Center Sandwich, NH 03227. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019