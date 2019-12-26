|
THOMAS, Arthur Herbert Age 86, of Plainville, formerly of Walpole, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanne M. (Bacon) Thomas. Loving father of Mark K. Thomas and his wife Lia of Franklin, Arthur H. Thomas, Jr. and his wife Claire of Chelmsford, Neil B. Thomas and his wife Colleen of Milford, and Kathi J. Hamilton and her husband John of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Andrew, Sara, Ben, Danielle, Karina, Keith, Cameron and Trevor. Brother of Marion MacDonald of Florida, the late Ellie Crawford and the late Richard Thomas. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Arthur's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. The Funeral Services will be held on Monday, at 11am, in the Funeral Home. Interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:30pm. Memorial donations may be made to: Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. US Army Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019