HERSH, Arthur I. Arthur I. Hersh of Wayland, 87, died on April 15, 2020. Art is survived by his sons Jeffrey Hersh and his wife Hope of Ashland; and Jonathan Hersh and his wife Deborah of Northborough, and by their son Samuel Hersh of Brookline. Arthur was predeceased by Bea Hersh, his beloved wife of 61 years. Born in New York City and raised in Pittsburgh, Art received a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and Masters Degrees from the University of Southern California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. An advocate of education, Art served on the Board of The College of Engineering at Northeastern University. After serving in the US Army, Art was employed at Hughes Aircraft and as a Vice President at GTE Government Systems where he worked for over 30 years. Art became the CEO of Software Productivity Consortium in Washington, D.C. in 1989, and later formed his own company providing technical advice to the FBI. Art was an avid tennis doubles player. He was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Art enjoyed bridge and genealogy, and was a patron of local artists in Hawaii where he and Bea spent many years vacationing. Art will be remembered for his conciliatory nature, keen intelligence, passion for life-long learning, and his comedic timing with the perfect pun. Art was interred at Sharon Memorial Park. Services were private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020