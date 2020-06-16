|
DEVEAU, Arthur J. Of Saugus, age 89, June 16th. Loving husband of Louise (Babin) Deveau, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Beloved father of Yvonne Woodbury of Lynn, Michelle Pichette of AL, Annette McLean of Warwick, Yvette Hamilton of Merrimac. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Dear brother of Marie Quinlan of Peabody, Therese Daigle of NE, & 3 late brothers. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. All attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Due to the state guidelines, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the at heart.org For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020