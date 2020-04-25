|
DRISCOLL, Rev. Arthur J. Passed away peacefully at Regina Cleri in Boston, MA where he resided for the past 9 years. He was born in Salem, MA on September 24, 1928 and was the only child of Daniel and Ida Driscoll. Fr. Driscoll was an Eagle Scout and graduated from St. John's Seminary College in 1948. He earned Masters degrees from St John's Seminary School of Theology (Divinity) and Boston College (Science). Fr. Driscoll taught Biology and Mathematics at St. John's Seminary for twenty years and was a lecturer in the Natural Sciences at Boston College from 1959-1971. He also served as Dean of Studies at St. John's Seminary and was eventually named Vice Rector. Fr. Driscoll will best be remembered for his work in parish ministry. He started in 1952 at the Evangelist Parish in Wellesley Hills and moved to the Immaculate Conception Parish in Revere where he served for twenty years. In 1976, Cardinal Medeiros appointed Fr. Driscoll to St. Anne Parish in Readville. He oversaw the rebuilding of the church, and in 1985 was recognized by Boston Magazine as one of the twenty most influential leaders in the City of Boston. In 1989 he accepted appointment as pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Andover, where he lived with his beloved dog Sandy. Following his retirement in 2001, the parishioners honored him by naming the newly renovated parish council room "Driscoll Hall." Even after retirement, Fr. Driscoll continued preaching and teaching at St. Richard Parish in Danvers and St. Paul's in South Hamilton. He was devoted to his family and is survived by his cousins, Arthur and Jodie Driscoll of Peabody, John & Kelly Driscoll of Florida, Jeannette Kelly of Peabody, Maureen Frost of Peabody, Neil and Nancy O'Malley of Illinois, Cindy and Bob Dunn of Peabody, John and Noelle Driscoll of Danvers, Tim Driscoll of Methuen and Keith, Jennifer, Courtney, Connor, Jack and Marla "Twin" Driscoll of Reading. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Service will be scheduled when churches are reopened, and restrictions are lifted. An announcement will be posted on the Conway, Cahill, Brodeur Funeral Home in PEABODY. In the meantime, Fr. Driscoll will be laid to rest with his mother and father at the family lot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of St. Clare, Andover, MA 01810. To view the online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020