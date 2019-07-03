Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR J. DUFFY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR J. DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, Arthur J. Age 78, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly at home July 2, 2019. Devoted son of the late Charles F. and Margaret (O'Leary) Duffy. Caring brother of Charles F. Duffy and his wife Ivy L. of Providence, RI and Edward L. Duffy of Milton. Devoted uncle of Ariane and Tara and granduncle of Riley, Margot and Charlie Star. Visiting Hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, July 8th 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Retired Public School Teacher, Canton, MA. Graduate of St. John's Seminary, B.A., Boston College, M.A.T. and Northeastern Univ. M.A. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Arthur J. DUFFY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now