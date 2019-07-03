|
DUFFY, Arthur J. Age 78, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly at home July 2, 2019. Devoted son of the late Charles F. and Margaret (O'Leary) Duffy. Caring brother of Charles F. Duffy and his wife Ivy L. of Providence, RI and Edward L. Duffy of Milton. Devoted uncle of Ariane and Tara and granduncle of Riley, Margot and Charlie Star. Visiting Hour at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, July 8th 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton at 10:30 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Retired Public School Teacher, Canton, MA. Graduate of St. John's Seminary, B.A., Boston College, M.A.T. and Northeastern Univ. M.A. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019