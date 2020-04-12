|
GULINELLO, Arthur J. In Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away on April 9, 2020. Loving son of the late Arthur M. and Dorothea T. (Quinlan) Gulinello. Devoted brother of Paul J. Gulinello and his wife Christine of Attleboro. Loving uncle of Blair Gulinello of Attleboro. Arthur, whom we all knew as Jim, was an active member of the John P. McKeon AmVets Post. He truly enjoyed his time spent at the post and everyone he had the pleasure of meeting. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Boston teams. More than anything, he loved his family and will be remembered, as a gentle giant. A private burial will be held for Arthur's immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to John P. McKeon AmVets Post #146 Scholarship Fund, 4 Hilltop St., Dorchester, MA 02124. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020