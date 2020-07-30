|
|
PENACHIO, Arthur J. Of Ipswich, MA died on July 21, 2020 in Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA from complications of a stroke he had suffered three days earlier. He was 76 years old. A native and lifelong resident of Massachusetts, Arthur was born and grew up in Revere, the child of Florence and Joseph Penachio. He attended Suffolk University and worked as a sales representative and manager in various fields, most notably the beverage industry. Arthur grew up surrounded and supported by a large and extended Italian American family. An annual family highlight was and remains a huge Christmas Eve celebration (originally hosted by his mother and father and now hosted by his cousins, Al and David Petrilli and his aunt, Theresa Petrilli). Arthur's life was in some ways defined by his diagnosis as a Type 1 diabetic in his adolescence. At the time of his diagnosis, the life expectancy of a young person with Type 1 diabetes was short. But Arthur beat the odds, thriving without suffering any of the major complications associated with the illness. The experts who treated him at the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston were confounded by how long he lived and was invited on more than one occasion to speak to the doctors at Joslin about his approach to life and the secret of his success. One of Arthur's catchphrases was "Who knew?" – shorthand for "who knew I would live this long?" He also often told friends and family members that, because of what he expected to be a short life, he "never bought green bananas." The predictions of an early demise increased Arthur's focus on enjoying each day of his life and caring for his family and friends. He adored his wife, Diane (Dee), with whom he traveled the world, going on frequent trips to Europe, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. Dee also adored Arthur and spent the past several years selflessly attending to him as his health faded. Arthur also loved his two children, Joseph and Kim, and made a point of being a constant part of their lives after he and their mother Caryl, divorced when Joseph and Kim were both young. Arthur and Dee took Joseph and Kim on extensive trips, regularly exposing them to new places and cultures. Arthur emphasized the importance of education, encouraging his children to attend top boarding schools and was immensely proud that they graduated from Ivy League universities and became lawyers. Arthur could talk to anyone and everyone, striking up conversations with strangers wherever he went. His friendships knew no age boundaries, and he became close friends with his son's friends, even joining them for trips to Las Vegas. Several of Joseph's friends, when they learned of Arthur's passing, said that they sincerely considered him a friend in addition to being Joseph's father. Arthur was loyal to his beloved Boston sports teams throughout his life, and also enjoyed movies, reading, and thoroughbred racing. A lifelong liberal Democrat, he loved following and discussing politics. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Diane (Dee) Rogers, of Ipswich, MA; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Cheryl Penachio of Peabody, MA; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Penachio and Robyn Mazur of Brooklyn, NY; a daughter, Kim Stam of Ipswich, MA; and five grandchildren, Brooklyn Stam, Holland (Holly) Stam, Liberty Stam, Jake Penachio, and Maxwell Penachio. He is also survived by countless other nieces, nephews and cousins, and dear friends. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Graveside Service for Arthur will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arthur Penachio's name can be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are being handled by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020