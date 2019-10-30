|
|
PIPER, Arthur J. Of Dedham, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances L. (Simpson) Piper. He leaves 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Andrew, George, and Jack Piper. A Graveside Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Friday, Nov. 1 at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to the West Roxbury , VAMC, 1400 Pkwy., G-C124, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019