1/
ARTHUR J. VAUGHN M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARTHUR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAUGHN, Arthur J. MD Passed away at home in Jacksonville, FL on November 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his husband Patrick J. Kimball, his two daughters Casey Eberle, (Thomas), Victoria Rodriguez, (Fernando), two stepchildren Kristen Kimball and Andrew Kimball, and two granddaughters Alexandra Eberle and Gabriella Rodriguez, his brother Michael Vaughn and a sister Jean Vaughn.

Art was born in Boston, MA on December 2, 1953. He attended secondary school at Boston Latin, obtained an undergraduate degree from University of Massachusetts - Amherst, then attended Rutgers University, where he completed his Master's in Genetics and graduated Medical School from The Ohio State University. Art did his Pediatric Residency at Ohio State, followed by a Fellowship in Neonatology at the University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Art's career as a practicing Neonatologist spanned over 30 years, during which he cared for thousands of babies, many of them critically ill. His calm, thoughtful approach to his patients, his "family inclusive" care and his innate ability to diagnose and treat allowed him to touch numerous lives for the better.

Dr. Vaughn cofounded Neonatal Associates of Jacksonville, which he helped grow from a two person practice to a large group, employing eight MDs and 20 Advanced Practitioners. He spent most of his career at the Ascension St. Vincent's Hospitals, where he was admired and respected by the nurses and his Physician colleagues.

Art was known for his interest in Ancestry and has traced his own family back for many generations while also helping many others in pursuit of their heritage. He was an avid tennis fan and traveled the globe pursuing his love of tennis. He was known for being a very kind and gentle soul and, most of all, a wonderful father who was so proud of his daughters and the women his daughters had grown into, both personally and professionally.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Arthur at Saint John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 on Saturday, November 21st at 11 am. This will be a socially distanced service, masks will be required and instructions will be provided for maintaining distance while attending the service. Interment will follow in the Bishop's Garden at the Cathedral. The service will be live-streamed. Go to www.jaxcathedral.org for more info.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Cathedral at www.jaxcathedral.org or Jasmyn at www.Jasmyn.org or American Brain Tumor Association by way of their website at www.abta.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Saint John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved