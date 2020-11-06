VAUGHN, Arthur J. MD Passed away at home in Jacksonville, FL on November 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his husband Patrick J. Kimball, his two daughters Casey Eberle, (Thomas), Victoria Rodriguez, (Fernando), two stepchildren Kristen Kimball and Andrew Kimball, and two granddaughters Alexandra Eberle and Gabriella Rodriguez, his brother Michael Vaughn and a sister Jean Vaughn.
Art was born in Boston, MA on December 2, 1953. He attended secondary school at Boston Latin, obtained an undergraduate degree from University of Massachusetts - Amherst, then attended Rutgers University, where he completed his Master's in Genetics and graduated Medical School from The Ohio State University. Art did his Pediatric Residency at Ohio State, followed by a Fellowship in Neonatology at the University of Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Art's career as a practicing Neonatologist spanned over 30 years, during which he cared for thousands of babies, many of them critically ill. His calm, thoughtful approach to his patients, his "family inclusive" care and his innate ability to diagnose and treat allowed him to touch numerous lives for the better.
Dr. Vaughn cofounded Neonatal Associates of Jacksonville, which he helped grow from a two person practice to a large group, employing eight MDs and 20 Advanced Practitioners. He spent most of his career at the Ascension St. Vincent's Hospitals, where he was admired and respected by the nurses and his Physician colleagues.
Art was known for his interest in Ancestry and has traced his own family back for many generations while also helping many others in pursuit of their heritage. He was an avid tennis fan and traveled the globe pursuing his love of tennis. He was known for being a very kind and gentle soul and, most of all, a wonderful father who was so proud of his daughters and the women his daughters had grown into, both personally and professionally.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Arthur at Saint John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 on Saturday, November 21st at 11 am. This will be a socially distanced service, masks will be required and instructions will be provided for maintaining distance while attending the service. Interment will follow in the Bishop's Garden at the Cathedral. The service will be live-streamed. Go to www.jaxcathedral.org
for more info.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Cathedral at www.jaxcathedral.org
or Jasmyn at www.Jasmyn.org
or American Brain Tumor Association by way of their website at www.abta.com