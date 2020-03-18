|
HATFIELD, Arthur K., MSgt., USAF (Ret) Of Bedford, age 101, died on March 12, 2020. Husband of the late Marion (Kinney) Hatfield. Father of Allen of Texas, Beverly Porter and her partner Mark Raymond of Bedford. Stepfather of the late Bryce Seiwert. Brother of the late Irene McKenzie and Dick and Larry Hatfield. Grandfather of Jason Hatfield of TX, Jennifer Seiwert of Westford, Aaron Porter of FL and Anastasia Porter of CO. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Porter, Madelyn, Dawson and Max. Funeral Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020