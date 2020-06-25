|
SMITH, Arthur K. "Kevin" Longtime resident of Swampscott and Lynn, died peacefully on June 24, 2020, after a long hospitalization due to complications from heart disease. The son of Arthur K. Smith and Eileen M. (Feeney) Smith, he was the beloved husband for 50 years of Marcia A. (Gaudet) Smith, originally from Nahant. Arthur at work, and Kevin to his friends, he grew up in Swampscott with his older brother Leonard and sister Maura. He proudly attended St. John's Prep in Danvers (Class of '54) and the College of the Holy Cross (Class of '58). He was beyond proud that his two sons followed in his footsteps at The Prep. Upon graduating from Holy Cross, he spent two years in the U.S. Army and then embarked on his long career with the Gillette Company. His work for Gillette over more than 38 years took him to San Diego, London, and many years at the company's headquarters in Boston. He was a longstanding member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, serving as a lector, member of the parish council, and senior altar server. He joined St. John the Evangelist in Swampscott after moving there in 2013, but kept his ties to OLA. In his later years, he joined the Knights of Columbus and earned the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He loved to travel, and he and Marcia spent their golden years happily traveling the world. He was an avid albeit mediocre golfer, but greatly enjoyed playing with friends and grandchildren. Above all, he was a devoted husband, sibling, father, grandfather, and friend. He leaves behind his beloved wife Marcia, his sons Neil and Mark, his daughters-in-law Jennifer and Kathleen, his grandchildren Elinor, Audrey and Henry of Hingham and Aidan, Finian, Mia and Mark, Jr. of Danvers, his sister Maura Emery, and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours, adhering to CDC and Massachusetts guidelines limiting the gathering of family and friends at one time to 40 people, will be held on Tuesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020