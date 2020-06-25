Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR K. "KEVIN" SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR K. "KEVIN" SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Arthur K. "Kevin" Longtime resident of Swampscott and Lynn, died peacefully on June 24, 2020, after a long hospitalization due to complications from heart disease. The son of Arthur K. Smith and Eileen M. (Feeney) Smith, he was the beloved husband for 50 years of Marcia A. (Gaudet) Smith, originally from Nahant. Arthur at work, and Kevin to his friends, he grew up in Swampscott with his older brother Leonard and sister Maura. He proudly attended St. John's Prep in Danvers (Class of '54) and the College of the Holy Cross (Class of '58). He was beyond proud that his two sons followed in his footsteps at The Prep. Upon graduating from Holy Cross, he spent two years in the U.S. Army and then embarked on his long career with the Gillette Company. His work for Gillette over more than 38 years took him to San Diego, London, and many years at the company's headquarters in Boston. He was a longstanding member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, serving as a lector, member of the parish council, and senior altar server. He joined St. John the Evangelist in Swampscott after moving there in 2013, but kept his ties to OLA. In his later years, he joined the Knights of Columbus and earned the rank of 4th Degree Knight. He loved to travel, and he and Marcia spent their golden years happily traveling the world. He was an avid albeit mediocre golfer, but greatly enjoyed playing with friends and grandchildren. Above all, he was a devoted husband, sibling, father, grandfather, and friend. He leaves behind his beloved wife Marcia, his sons Neil and Mark, his daughters-in-law Jennifer and Kathleen, his grandchildren Elinor, Audrey and Henry of Hingham and Aidan, Finian, Mia and Mark, Jr. of Danvers, his sister Maura Emery, and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours, adhering to CDC and Massachusetts guidelines limiting the gathering of family and friends at one time to 40 people, will be held on Tuesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -