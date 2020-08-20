Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Shiva
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
outside at the home of Sheryl and Howard Lampert
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
outside at the home of Sheryl and Howard Lampert
ARTHUR L. LEVINE

ARTHUR L. LEVINE Obituary
LEVINE, Arthur L. Of Canton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Edith (Hertz) Levine. Loving father of Alan Levine and his partner, Alan Schwinger, Debra Holmes, and Sheryl Lampert and her husband, Howard. Devoted brother of the late Myron Levine and Leonard Levine. Cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of 11. Funeral services will be private. Shiva will be held outside at the home of Sheryl and Howard Lampert on Friday from 12-5 PM and on Sunday from 12-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Arthur's memory may be donated to the , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
