MAHONEY, Arthur L. Jr. Of Canton, formerly of Dedham, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace E. (Gallagher) Mahoney. Devoted father of Dana C. Hammel of Falmouth, Maura Lee Grier of Dedham, Meredith Mahoney of Norwood, and Sean P. Mahoney of Wrentham. Grandfather of Christopher, Benjamin, Theodore, Nicholas, Grace, Zachary, Delia, and Faelyn. Arthur enjoyed playing tennis with his longtime friends, riding his motorcycle, flying, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He was a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 537. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or boystown.org Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019