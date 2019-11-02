|
GETSICK, Arthur M. "Joe" Age 88, of Concord, Oct. 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of Ruth (Hudson) Getsick. Devoted father of Kenneth Getsick and his wife Angela of Melrose and David Getsick of Chelmsford and grandfather to David Jr., Jacob, and Stephen Getsick. Brother of Simone Friday of Pitman, NJ and the late Margaret Rowell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Friday, Nov. 8th, from 4 to 7 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Saturday, Nov. 9th, at 8:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. Army Veteran during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019