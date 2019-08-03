|
GULLA, Arthur M. A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lorraine M. (Survila) Gulla. Devoted father of Susan Hanley and her husband Terry of Walpole, Dianne Ehrlich of Norwood and the late Michael A. Gulla. Cherished grandfather of Jason Ehrlich, James Ehrlich, Corey French, Keith Gulla, Craig Hanley and Cameron Hanley. Father-in-law of Elinor Gulla of Walpole. Brother of the late Marie O'Donnell, Anthony H. Gulla and Stephen C. Gulla. Son of the late Anthony and Delia (Locarno) Gulla. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arthur was a graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1949. He earned a football scholarship to Georgetown University and graduated with the class of 1953. He then went on to earn a Master's Degree from Bridgewater State. Arthur was a longtime teacher and coach at Norwood High School and then served as the Athletic Director from 1972 until his retirement in 1995. He was also inducted into the Norwood High School Hall of Fame in 1988. Arthur was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from 1954-1956. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 3-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
