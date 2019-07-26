|
ORENBERG, Arthur Of Lexington, MA, died peacefully at home with his children by his side on July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Annabelle (Ellis) Orenberg for 66 years and the loving brother of the late Naomi (Orenberg) Cherny and the late George Orenberg and the late Sumner Orenberg. Arthur was born in Roxbury, MA. He graduated from Boston Latin School, and after serving in the US Navy, graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Arthur worked at RCA and was instrumental in creating the Atomic Clock and the automation of Disneyworld. He later established his own consulting company in energy management. Arthur was a devoted father to his daughters, Joan Orenberg of Florida, Ellen Chertov and her husband Leny of West Roxbury and his late son Robert Orenberg. He was the adored grandpa of Mick, Alex and Jessica and the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Arthur was a founding member of Temple Emunah and a longtime member of the Brotherhood. He passed his great love of music, scrabble and parchisi to his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed season tickets to the Red Sox for many years. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington, MA followed by interment at Anshei Sfard Cemetery at the Baker Street Jewish Cemeteries, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Shiva will be held at the home of Ellen and Leny Chertov, 116 Mt. Vernon Street, West Roxbury immediately following the interment until 8:00 PM. Minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareDimensions at give.caredimensions.org or to Temple Emunah. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors - brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019