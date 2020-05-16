|
|
DesFOSSES, Arthur P. Age 77, of Peabody and formerly of Lynn, died on Monday May 11 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington after a year long battle against cancer. He was the beloved husband of Beverly (LeBlanc) DesFosses with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late J. Arthur and Jeannette C. (Simoneau) DesFosses. He was raised and educated in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Jeans Baptist High School, class of 1961. He continued his education with the GE apprentice program and graduated in 1964. Shortly after graduating from trade school, Arthur was inducted into the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in December of 1967. Arthur then embarked on a 42-year career as a manufacturing engineer at General Electric in Lynn until his retirement years ago. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Aruba, going to Foxwoods Casino, and relaxing by the pool with his family and friends. He also enjoyed making the Pinewood Derby race cars with his great-nephews. Besides his loving wife of 54 years, he is survived by his daughter, Debora Tierney of Peabody, his three brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Juanita and Paul and Linda DesFosses, all of Lynn, and Philip DesFosses and his partner Rhonda Glasband of Peabody, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Francis Rose of Lynnfield and by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A private visitation and graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY with burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St, Peabody. Once the restrictions for social gatherings has been lifted a Memorial Service will be held at St. Adelaide's Church, Peabody. To view online, obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020