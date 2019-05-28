|
DeVASTO, Arthur P. "Skip" Age 67, of West Roxbury, died suddenly on May 22. Arthur leaves his mother Alice Sullivan and his brother Damien DeVasto. He is survived by a daughter Leigh Ann Eldridge, granddaughter Reese Marie and Lois Chick, his former wife, all of Cape Cod. He was predeceased by his father Arthur J. and brother Stephen. Skip served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard, and worked as a union carpenter for many years. Interment private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019