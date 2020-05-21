Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR DIPAOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR P. "SKIP" DIPAOLA Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR P. "SKIP" DIPAOLA Jr. Obituary
DiPAOLA, Arthur P. Jr. "Skip" Of Chicopee, formerly of Malden, on May 2nd. Son of the late Arthur P., Sr. and Lillian (McDonald) DiPaola. Father of Michelle, Jill, and the late Arthur P. DiPaola, III. Brother of Kristine A. DiPaola, Donna L. Ferragamo and her late husband Victor, Deborah J. Lacey and her husband Thomas, Patricia A. Covelle and her husband Robert, and the late Jame V. DiPaola. Late Vietnam War United States Marine Corps. Veteran. Visiting Hours: Services were private. Interment at Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Agawam.

View the online memorial for Arthur P. Jr. "Skip" DiPAOLA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -