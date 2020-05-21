|
DiPAOLA, Arthur P. Jr. "Skip" Of Chicopee, formerly of Malden, on May 2nd. Son of the late Arthur P., Sr. and Lillian (McDonald) DiPaola. Father of Michelle, Jill, and the late Arthur P. DiPaola, III. Brother of Kristine A. DiPaola, Donna L. Ferragamo and her late husband Victor, Deborah J. Lacey and her husband Thomas, Patricia A. Covelle and her husband Robert, and the late Jame V. DiPaola. Late Vietnam War United States Marine Corps. Veteran. Visiting Hours: Services were private. Interment at Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Agawam.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020