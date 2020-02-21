|
POLANSKY, Arthur Age 78, of Needham formerly of Newton, Weston and Boston, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Devoted father of Mark Polansky and Barbra Polansky Siskin, adored grandfather of Avalon and Mia Siskin, and brother of Robert Polansky. Arthur was a father, a grandfather, a son, a friend, runner, dog lover, dancer, a builder of fine homes, a musician and music lover, a man who loved his whiskey at the right moments, a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan, and a man who took great pride in his physical health, those are among his many characteristics that we will long remember. Arthur graduated from Babson undergraduate business school and earned his MBA at Boston College. He ultimately developed his own business building many beautiful custom homes throughout the greater Boston area. He had lifelong friendships, and he loved to sail in Boston Harbor, and to travel with his family when his children were young, to Europe, Middle East, New England. He enjoyed traveling to see his granddaughters later in life in northern California. His mother and great uncle were concert pianists and he grew up in a musical family. He loved to see live music throughout his life and always loved to listen to it in his home. He adored his family above all else. He will be deeply missed. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St. on Sunday, February 23 at 11:45AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Good Shepard Community Care: https://gscommunitycare.org/Donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020