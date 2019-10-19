|
MASTRODICASA, Arthur R. Founder of General Display, Inc., of Dover, MA, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Prior to Dover, he resided in Walpole, MA and Watertown, MA, where he met his wife of over 61 years, Gilda Marie (DiGregorio) Mastrodicasa. He was the son of the late Costantino and Mary (Russo) Mastrodicasa of Watertown, MA. Arthur grew up in Watertown, and after graduating from Watertown high school, enlisted in the Navy and served 4 years stateside, finishing his service as an instructor training navy pilots in instrumentation flight competency. Upon his return from service, he began his loving courtship with Gilda, enrolled at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, and began what became a long and rewarding career in the private sector. In 1958 he began his first company, General Wire, in classic American entrepreneurial style in a garage in Watertown, and after relocating twice for expansion moved to Medway in 1972 with a now thriving business renamed General Display, Inc., providing displays and fixtures to many of the country's largest retailers and consumer products companies. The years of knowledge gained from running a successful business in manufacturing transferred in retirement to becoming the go-to guy whenever a family member had a project of any kind that needed to be accomplished. From indoor upgrades to outdoor landscape projects, damaged or broken items too sentimental to throw away, or even a simple watch repair, he was always relied upon to provide a solution. He will also be forever remembered for his passion for not good, but great food, and in particular Italian food. Famous for his homemade pastas, Sunday dinners in Dover were for years a family gathering at which attendance was required and would be taken, often extending to include diners beyond his already large and still growing family; his heart and home were always open even as the weekly number of diners approached 30. When he and his sous chef Gilda weren't in the kitchen creating delicious meals to serve, he occupied his time playing pool, gardening, or listening to a variety of musical genres; however, his family always remained the true passion of his life. Brother to the late Donato Mastrodicasa, Eleanor Mastrodicasa and Rita King, also brother to Lorraine DiSalvo and her husband Bob of Milford. He was the loving and proud father of Chris Mastrodicasa and his wife Lydia of Medway, MA, Carrie Coppinger and her husband Ted also of Medway, MA, Glenn Mastrodicasa and his wife Leslie of Millis, MA, and Kristin Cross and her husband Warren, Jr. of South Natick, MA. Arthur was also proud Papa to 13 grandchildren, Taylor and Michela Mastrodicasa, Michael, Sarah, Rachel Donohue and her husband Neil, Abigail and Seth Coppinger, Hillary, Zachary and Shelby Mastrodicasa, Kendall Armstrong and her husband Campbell, Warren, III, and Cal Cross. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Myla Armstrong, and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 10:00 o'clock, at Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover, MA 02030. Visiting Hours will be the evening before, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for memorial contributions in Arthur's name to the Newton-Wellesley Hospital General Fund, Newton-Wellesley Hospital Development Office, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462, and the Chron's & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or at Crohnscolitisfoundation.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019