Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR MUNROE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR R. MUNROE


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR R. MUNROE Obituary
MUNROE, Arthur R. Of Peabody, formerly of N. Reading & Lynnfield. Oct. 21. Husband of Dennise F. (Diggins) Munroe. Father of Erin Lynne Tropeano and husband Anthony of Lynnfield and the late Dennis A. Munroe. Brother of Charles Munroe of FL and Dorothy Gage of Amesbury. Grandfather of Tony Tropeano, Jr. and fianc?e Felicia, Nick Tropeano and wife Fran, Joseph Tropeano and wife Katelyn, Stephanie MacDonald and husband Tyler, Frankie Tropeano, Mike Yacubian and the late Sonny Tropeano. Visitation for relative and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday, from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the , 209 W. Central St, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now