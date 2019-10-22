|
|
MUNROE, Arthur R. Of Peabody, formerly of N. Reading & Lynnfield. Oct. 21. Husband of Dennise F. (Diggins) Munroe. Father of Erin Lynne Tropeano and husband Anthony of Lynnfield and the late Dennis A. Munroe. Brother of Charles Munroe of FL and Dorothy Gage of Amesbury. Grandfather of Tony Tropeano, Jr. and fianc?e Felicia, Nick Tropeano and wife Fran, Joseph Tropeano and wife Katelyn, Stephanie MacDonald and husband Tyler, Frankie Tropeano, Mike Yacubian and the late Sonny Tropeano. Visitation for relative and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday, from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the , 209 W. Central St, Natick, MA 01760.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019