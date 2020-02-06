Boston Globe Obituaries
PUOPOLO, Arthur R. "Ross" Jr. Of Saugus, February 3, 2020. Loving son of Loretta J. Puopolo of Saugus and the late Arthur R. Puopolo, Sr. Brother of Philip A. Puopolo of Concord, NH and Mark J. Puopolo and his wife Christine of Dracut. Uncle of Mitchell, Nicholas, Jason and Christopher Puopolo. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning, February 10th, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
