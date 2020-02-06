|
|
PUOPOLO, Arthur R. "Ross" Jr. Of Saugus, February 3, 2020. Loving son of Loretta J. Puopolo of Saugus and the late Arthur R. Puopolo, Sr. Brother of Philip A. Puopolo of Concord, NH and Mark J. Puopolo and his wife Christine of Dracut. Uncle of Mitchell, Nicholas, Jason and Christopher Puopolo. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM. Funeral procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday morning, February 10th, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020