Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
ARTHUR R. RIVERS

ARTHUR R. RIVERS Obituary
RIVERS, Arthur R. July 19th of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Lorgeree). Devoted father of Linda Rivers of Malden, Edward Hodgin of Malden, David Hodgin of TX, William Hodgin of Beverly, Stephen Hodgin of VT, Walter Hodgin of Billerica, and Ethel Murphy of NY, also a father figure to his nieces, Kelly Orne of N. Reading and Patrice Orne of Malden. Preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Wallace, Charles, Robert, Kenneth, Dorothy, Marilyn, and Peter. Proud grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 2. Family and friends may gather at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Friday, July 24th at 10AM for a Funeral Service beginning at 11AM. Interment to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Late US Army Veteran, Korea. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
