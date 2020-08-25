|
WAXMAN, Arthur S. Arthur Stanley Waxman, resident of East Falmouth, passed away at age 92 on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, as well as an active member of the community. He met his wife Marjorie at age 20, the beginning of a love story for the ages. Arthur was born on June 10, 1928, and grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and spent his career as an engineer, for many years as the founder of his own company. Until his retirement at age 80, he could be found at his home desk listening to Frank Sinatra and poring over architectural plans and figures. He loved spending time with his family, whether on Cape Cod or in Florida. He was a passionate Red Sox fan who never missed a game. He was a familiar fixture on Old Silver Beach and at many restaurants around Falmouth and Mashpee. Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie, and their three children: daughter Susan and her husband Charles Eddy of Hingham, MA; son Peter Waxman of Charlestown, MA; and daughter Stephanie and her husband Evan Moskovit of Westport, CT. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren: Elesse Eddy and her partner Robert Easton of London, UK; Jillian Eddy and her partner Sam Plattus of New Haven, CT; Kaylie Moskovit of Westport, CT; Lexie Moskovit of Westport, CT; and United States Marine Corps PFC Aidan Prew of Twentynine Palms, CA, and Charlestown, MA. He was predeceased by his brother Robert M. Waxman, his parents Esther Geraldine and Joseph George Waxman, and his daughter-in-law Cheryl Bliss Waxman. A memorial service will be hosted by his family virtually on Thursday, August 27, at 2:30PM; please contact [email protected] to receive the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund, an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020