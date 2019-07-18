Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor
125 Townsend Ave
Boothbay Harbor, ME
BOLSTER, Arthur Stanley Jr. Announcing a Celebration of Life Service for Arthur Stanley Bolster, Jr. and to honor his 68-year marriage to Elizabeth Winkfield Bolster. Service at Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Ave, Boothbay Harbor, ME on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Stan passed away on October 16, 2018 in Richmond, KY, near where is was living at the time. From 1958-1982, Dr. Bolster served as a Clinical Professor of Education in the Graduate School of Education at Harvard University. Donations in his name can be made to Dartmouth College, to the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY, or to the Bristol Public Library in Bristol, ME.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
