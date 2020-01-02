|
BERRY, Arthur Stuart "Stu" Of Malden, age 98, December 29, 2019. Husband of the late Anna T. (Jackson) Berry. Beloved father of Paul and his wife Debra Robinson-Berry of Horsham, PA, Kevin Berry of Malden and his late husband David Casavant, Brian Berry of Gilford, NH and Maureen and her husband James McArthur of Weare, NH. Grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 9. Brother of Robert Berry of Beverly, Scott Berry late of Haverhill, and Walter Berry late of Salem, MA. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Monday, 12:15 pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Hearts, at 1:30 pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-6 pm. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Stu's name be made to the Master Sergeant (ret.) US Air Force, 27 year veteran, Late Usher for Sacred Hearts Church and a late member of its Holy Name Society. For directions and electronic guestbook, go to
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020