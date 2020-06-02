|
CESTARO, Arthur T. Jr. Arthur Theodore Cestaro, Jr., 87, of Main Street, Dalton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Craneville Place of Dalton. He was born in Somerville on April 9, 1933, the eldest child of the late Arthur Theodore Cestaro, Sr. and Delphine Johnson Cestaro. He attended Malden Catholic High School in Malden and shortly after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After serving five years in uniform he attended Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1961. He headed his own electrical equipment design and manufacturing company, Rust Corporation of Everett, then became a design and quality control engineer for General Electric for 35 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Marie Moriarty of Malden, in April of 1952. They were married for 66 years until her passing in 2018. He was a devout Roman Catholic, and was most recently a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire, and was very active in the church. He was a great sports fan of all Massachusetts pro sports teams, going back to his first favorite team, the Boston Braves. His hobbies included cooking (a master of Italian cuisine,) classic movies (especially Westerns), and coaching sports. Arthur leaves behind a brother, William S. Cestaro and his wife Gay of Newton, NH, a sister, Karen Cestaro of Somerville, three daughters, Amy Lacharite and husband Donald of Warren, MA, Ann Marie Hines and husband K. Foster of Dalton, Christine Bona and husband Glen of Dalton; two sons, Arthur T. Cestaro, III and wife Chris of Louisville, KY, and Edward (Ted) W. Cestaro of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Marjorie-Ann, Melinda, Grace, Glen, Jr., Joseph, Payton, Greer, and Olivia and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Nicholas, Kayla, Riley, and Sophie. Arthur was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Warren and Dorothy Hodson. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral is closed to all but immediate family. The family hopes to have a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life after the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to at stjude.org Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, PITTSFIELD, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020