McHUGH, Arthur Thomas "Artie" Died peacefully in his home on August 18, 2020 after a valiant battle against cancer. Artie was born on July 2, 1942 to Joseph and Grace McHugh. Artie was married to his loving wife Dianne Lavacchia McHugh for 54 years. Loving father to Chip McHugh of Woburn, MA, Bob McHugh (Kristin) of Dallas, TX, Derek McHugh (deceased) and Jennifer LoNigro (Edward) of Saugus, MA. Proud grandfather of 6 grandchildren: Derek, David, Elyssa, Emily, Kyle and Kiara. Beloved sibling to Joseph McHugh, Elaine Toomey and the late Donald McHugh. A Celebration of Artie's Life will take place at 102 Basswood Ave, Saugus, MA for family and close friends on Friday, August 21 from 3:00-10:00. The family welcomes donations to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020