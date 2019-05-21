|
O'BRIEN, Arthur Thomas Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Arthur died May 11, 2019 of cardiac arrest at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD. Born June 1, 1938 in Boston and formerly of Norwood, he graduated from Matignon High School and Pasadena City College. He was the loving husband of Kate Hopkins O'Brien of Dublin for 55 years. He is survived by his sisters, his children, their spouses and granddaughter. Services private. In lieu of flowers, prayers for Arthur's safe journey home are welcome. Slán abhaile, Arthur.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019