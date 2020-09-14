SULLIVAN, Arthur Thomas Age 86, of Kingston, MA and formerly a 35-year resident of Hanover, MA and Touisset Point, Warren, RI, passed away September 13, 2020 with his beloved wife, Dorothy, and family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, and seven children: Mark Sullivan of Lakeshore, CA, Kathleen (Alexander) Foster of Sherborn, Maureen (Olavo) deMacedo of Kingston, Kieran (John) Dodge of Hanson, Michael (Megan) Sullivan of Waltham, Casey (Lena) Sullivan of Hanson, and Shannon (Norris) Hollis of Randolph. Arthur has twelve beautiful grandchildren: Kaylee and Patrick Foster, Meghan, Michael, Erin and Catherine deMacedo, Dr. Kate and Sarah Dodge, Molly and Brady Sullivan, April Hollis Wilson and Aloni Hollis, and two great-grandchildren, Aiyana and Sophia Wilson.



Arthur was born in Fall River to Edmund F. and Anna M. (Sample) Sullivan and was the twin brother of Edmund, deceased. He was educated in Fall River schools and attended St. Philip Neri School, Stonehill College, and graduated with a B.S. from Northeastern University. Arthur proudly served in the United States Army for three years.



Arthur retired from Polaroid Corporation as a Principle Engineer after 36 years. Upon retirement, Arthur was a longtime volunteer as a Eucharistic Minister at South Shore Hospital and was a Compassionate Companion in the No One Dies Alone (NODA) program. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's in Kingston, a religious education teacher at St. Mary's in Hanover, and a basketball and baseball coach with the HYAA in Hanover.



Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and reading. He was an avid golfer and an active member of the churches he attended throughout his life. He always had time to sit and talk and loved to laugh - especially when surrounded by family. Arthur's family wishes to thank Cranberry Hospice for their loving and compassionate care to "Sully."



Visiting Hours will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 272 Main St., Kingston, on Wednesday, September 16, from 4:00 to 8:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church on Thursday, September 17, at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, the Sullivan family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph's Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364 or Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store