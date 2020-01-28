Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
The Center for Arts at Thayer Academy
750 Washington St
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR VALICENTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR THOMAS VALICENTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR THOMAS VALICENTI Obituary
VALICENTI, Arthur Thomas Jr. Age 87, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Viorine Anne (Robohm), his son Ron and wife Janet, his daughter Sherry and husband David Banks, his son Dale and partner Marie Shadduck and his grandchildren Morgan and Olivia Valicenti, Dempsey Banks and Nicolas, Daniel and Michael Valicenti.

A Celebration of his life will be held on February 9, 2020 at The Center for Arts at Thayer Academy, 750 Washington St., Braintree. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Arthur Valicenti, Jr. '51 Scholarship Fund. For further detail, please go to Keohane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -