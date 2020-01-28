|
|
VALICENTI, Arthur Thomas Jr. Age 87, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Viorine Anne (Robohm), his son Ron and wife Janet, his daughter Sherry and husband David Banks, his son Dale and partner Marie Shadduck and his grandchildren Morgan and Olivia Valicenti, Dempsey Banks and Nicolas, Daniel and Michael Valicenti.
A Celebration of his life will be held on February 9, 2020 at The Center for Arts at Thayer Academy, 750 Washington St., Braintree. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Arthur Valicenti, Jr. '51 Scholarship Fund. For further detail, please go to Keohane.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020