VETTORI, Arthur Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur A. Vettori, Jr., 76, of Middleboro, MA announce his passing on May 6, 2020. Arthur is survived by his wife, Diane (Monk) Vettori, his son, Ronald Michael Henriques and his daughter, Jennifer Helen (Vettori) Duphily, six grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren held a special place in their Papa's heart. He is also survived by his brother Stephen Vettori of Dedham, MA and his sister Denise Kenney of Brewster, MA. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Vettori and his two sisters, Jean (Vettori) Kearns and Elaine (Vettori) Hatch. Arthur was born in Somerville, MA on May 18, 1943 to the late Arthur A. Vettori and the late Helen G. (Ellis) Vettori and was a 1961 graduate of Dedham High School. He will be greatly missed by many. Visiting Hours: Memorial Visitation Saturday, October 3, 2020 11 am -1pm Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford St. Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-9655