Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
ARTHUR W. "ART" CATERINO Jr.

ARTHUR W. "ART" CATERINO Jr. Obituary
CATERINO, Arthur W. Jr. "Art" Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, Oct. 7. Beloved husband of Dayle (Rupprecht). Loving father of Michael of Burlington, Kevin of Lowell, and Daniel and his companion Christina Medolo of Billerica. Father-in-law of Lisa DeMole of Burlington and Rachel Caterino of Tyngsboro. Brother of Roger of Billerica, Kevin of Townsend, and the late Noreen Ford. Grandfather of Jessica Sheehan & her husband Kevin of Billerica, Michael & Brianna Caterino of Burlington, and Olivia & Analise Caterino of Lowell. Great-grandfather of McKenna Sheehan. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, Oct. 11 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:00 am. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org/manh For directions, obituary & online guestbook, please see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 10, 2019
