GEARTY, Arthur W. A kind and humble man of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of George and Annette (Surrette) Gearty, who, along with eight of his siblings, predeceased him. Arthur was the beloved husband of 60 years of Marcia J. (Feeney); the loving and cherished father of Timothy (Lucy) of Norwood; Julie O'Neill (David Vail) of Milton; Thomas (Leah Forrest) of Medford; and Susan Vail (Richard) of Norwood; and the adored grandfather of William Gearty; Claire and Mary O'Neill; Charlotte Gearty; and Jake and Sarah Vail. Arthur was the dear brother of Joanne Gillis of Norwood and the much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Arthur served in the Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Boston College and Bridgewater State College. He was a dedicated educator in the Westwood public schools for many years, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and an avid golfer and bowler. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. The family will honor Arthur with the celebration that his life deserves when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's name to the Circle of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 421, Norwood, MA 02062. Holden-Dunn-Lawler