Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR W. THOMPSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR W. THOMPSON Jr. Obituary
THOMPSON, Arthur W. Jr. Of Burlington, April 27. Beloved husband of Joan (Harrold). Loving father of Dale Strachan & her husband Joseph of Bedford, Stephen Thompson & his late wife Patricia of Yarmouth Port and Lori Delisle of Boxborough. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Strachan) and her husband Richard Volpicelli of Chelmsford, Joseph Strachan, Jr. of Brighton, Colleen (Strachan) and her husband Cameron Becker of Medford, Emily Thompson of Medford and Ensign Patrick Thompson, U. S. Navy of Norfolk, VA. Great-grandfather of Nicholas and James Volpicelli. Brother of Edward Thompson of Falmouth and Gloria Corrado of Burlington. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arthur's name may be made to the Aberjona Nursing Center, Swanton Street, Winchester, MA. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -