THOMPSON, Arthur W. Jr. Of Burlington, April 27. Beloved husband of Joan (Harrold). Loving father of Dale Strachan & her husband Joseph of Bedford, Stephen Thompson & his late wife Patricia of Yarmouth Port and Lori Delisle of Boxborough. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Strachan) and her husband Richard Volpicelli of Chelmsford, Joseph Strachan, Jr. of Brighton, Colleen (Strachan) and her husband Cameron Becker of Medford, Emily Thompson of Medford and Ensign Patrick Thompson, U. S. Navy of Norfolk, VA. Great-grandfather of Nicholas and James Volpicelli. Brother of Edward Thompson of Falmouth and Gloria Corrado of Burlington. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arthur's name may be made to the Aberjona Nursing Center, Swanton Street, Winchester, MA. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020