WALSH, Arthur Age 92, of Tewksbury, formerly of Malden, Oct. 14, 2020. Beloved father of Joseph Walsh and his wife Cheryl of Brockton, Patty Martineau and her husband George of Tewksbury, Arthur Walsh of Tewksbury, and Mary Lou Lewis and her husband Chuck of FL. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his former wife Mary (Grenham) Walsh. Arthur was the former owner of Walsh's Sunoco station on Main Street in Malden and a World War II army veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Funeral from the E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Saturday at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-6pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Arthur's family are requesting donations in his name to the Matthew J. Walsh Foundation, P.O. Box 597, South Easton, MA 02375. All attending are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. For directions and electronic guestbook, go to www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com