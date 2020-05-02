|
MANCINI, Arturo & Anita (Bove) Ages 86 & 85, respectively, passed away peacefully at each others sides minutes apart on May 2, 2020. They were happily married 65 years. Loving parents of Silvana Attardo & her husband Daniel and her late husband Joseph. Cherished grandparents to Daniel Barrila & his wife Sara and dear great-grandparents of Jason & Luke Barrila. A private Graveside Service will be held in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020