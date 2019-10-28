|
|
BAGUER, Arturo Francisco Of Waltham, Oct. 27, 2019. Husband of Rosa (Tejera) Baguer. Father of Arturo Baguer, Jr. (Helen Beckschi) of Milford, NJ, Maria Rosa Baguer of Belmont, Miguel Diego Baguer of Brooklyn, NY and Carlos Francisco Baguer (Thomas Hensen) of Manhattan, NY; grandfather of Nicholas Robert and Sofia Elena Jones; brother of Miguel Baguer, II, Maria de Lourdes Rothe and the late Raul and Elena Baguer; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Arturo's life by gathering for a Calling Hour in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 30th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday in Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. Memorials in his name may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019