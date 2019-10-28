Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Rood Cemetery
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTURO BAGUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTURO FRANCISCO BAGUER


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTURO FRANCISCO BAGUER Obituary
BAGUER, Arturo Francisco Of Waltham, Oct. 27, 2019. Husband of Rosa (Tejera) Baguer. Father of Arturo Baguer, Jr. (Helen Beckschi) of Milford, NJ, Maria Rosa Baguer of Belmont, Miguel Diego Baguer of Brooklyn, NY and Carlos Francisco Baguer (Thomas Hensen) of Manhattan, NY; grandfather of Nicholas Robert and Sofia Elena Jones; brother of Miguel Baguer, II, Maria de Lourdes Rothe and the late Raul and Elena Baguer; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Arturo's life by gathering for a Calling Hour in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 30th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday in Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY. Memorials in his name may be made to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTURO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now