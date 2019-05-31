ALPERN, Dr. Asher Age 92, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on Memorial Day morning, May 27, 2019. He passed peacefully in the loving comfort of his family.



During World War II, Asher served in the Army as a member of the 43rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop in the Philippines, and was part of the first occupational forces in Japan. After his service, Asher attended Northeastern University on the GI Bill, and then he continued to Northwestern Dental. His dental career spanned 52 years, two offices and six+ days a week. On Sundays he visited local nursing homes for those too frail to travel. Asher was very active in his community. He was a member of Northeastern University's National Council and served on the Board of Directors of Tower School. Asher was also a founding member of both the Peabody Kiwanis and St.John's Prep's Headmaster Council. Asher loved his family above all else and is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ruthann Faber Alpern; his children, Gerald, Richard, wife Dolores and daughter, Nancy, husband Jeffrey Baskies, and grandchildren, Jessica, Benjamin, Jon, Alex, and Anna. Memorial contributions Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, or Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center of Palm Beach. Funeral Services were held in Boca Raton, FL. Kronish Funeral Services



561-717-2874



[email protected] Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary